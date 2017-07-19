Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Aubameyang told by Dortmund he will not be sold

Wednesday July 19, 2017
Dortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the 4:3 during the German first division football match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, May 20, 2017. — AFP picDortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the 4:3 during the German first division football match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, May 20, 2017. — AFP picMUNICH, July 19 — German side Borussia Dortmund will not sell prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 28-year-old failed to make a decision within a deadline provided by the club, the team’s sporting director Michael Zorc has said.

British and German media reports on Sunday said that Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had given Aubameyang, who scored 31 league goals in 32 games last season, a deadline to decide on his future, which has now expired.

“We consider the transfer window closed. The timing (of it all) was decisive in the end,” Zorc told German magazine Kicker today.

The Gabon international scored twice in Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Italy’s AC Milan in a pre-season friendly yesterday. — Reuters

