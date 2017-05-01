Last updated -- GMT+8

Atletico Madrid extends Hernandez contract to 2022

Monday May 1, 2017
07:37 PM GMT+8

Atletico Madrid’s Lucas Hernandez during training at King Power Stadium, Leicester April 17, 2017. — Reuters picAtletico Madrid’s Lucas Hernandez during training at King Power Stadium, Leicester April 17, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, May 1 — Atletico Madrid extended the contract of 21-year-old centre-back Lucas Hernandez to 2022 today, hoping to ward off interest from a host of Europe’s top clubs.

“I am very happy to renew with the club I have spent my whole life with,” said the French under-21 international who has made 20 appearances this season.

“It is great news for all Atletico fans, he is a player with enormous potential with a spectacular future to come,” said Atletico’s sporting director Jose Luis Caminero.

Hernandez looks set to start Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final, first leg at Real Madrid with Atletico missing Jose Maria Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran through injury.

His brother Theo Hernandez is also in high demand after a stellar season on loan at Alaves from Atletico with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City among those willing to pay his €24 million (RM113.5 million) release clause.

The pair’s father Jean-Francois Hernandez also played for Atletico between 2000 and 2001. — AFP

