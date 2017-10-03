Athlete who failed dope test wants sample b to be tested, says OCM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) confirmed that an athlete who was reported to have failed a dope test conducted during the Kuala Lumpur SEA games in August has requested for the Sample B to be tested before appearing in front of the SEA Games Federation (SGF) committee.

If the Sample B of the athlete is also positive when tested by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), the medal won by the athlete would be withdrawn by the SGF.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Jaafar said apart from withdrawing the medal from the athlete, the offender would also face a stiff penalty of a four-year suspension.

“The Sample B has been requested to be tested by the athlete (the athlete’s Sample A was tested positive for a banned substance). We also have to get the medical committee to work on the matter. If the Sample B is positive, SGF will make a decision on the outcome of the previous result.

“Any other sanction will be imposed by WADA. Till the investigation is completed, we cannot give any comments,” he told reporters after chairing a Commonwealth Games Selection Committee meeting , here today.

Reports claimed that an athlete from diving who had won a gold medal had failed the dope test conducted by WADA during the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August.

Malaysia had won all 13 gold medals offered in diving. — Bernama