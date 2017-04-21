Last updated Friday, April 21, 2017 9:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

At least seven football fans electrocuted watching TV in Nigeria

Friday April 21, 2017
08:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Real to face foe Atletico in Champions League semifinalReal to face foe Atletico in Champions League semifinal

Najib sues Tony Pua for slander over statement on Act 355Najib sues Tony Pua for slander over statement on Act 355

US defence secretary: ‘No doubt’ Syria has chemical weaponsUS defence secretary: ‘No doubt’ Syria has chemical weapons

The Edit: How Elon Musk plans to link your brain with computersThe Edit: How Elon Musk plans to link your brain with computers

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Brazilian football fans watching a World Cup match on television in June 2014. — Reuters file picBrazilian football fans watching a World Cup match on television in June 2014. — Reuters file picLAGOS (Nigeria), April 21 — At least seven football fans were killed and 11 injured when an electric cable fell on a building where they were watching a Europa League match, Nigerian police said today.

The incident happened in the southern port city of Calabar yesterday during a quarterfinal between Manchester United and Anderlecht being shown on satellite television, the police said.

“We received a report of the incident around 10:00 pm and on getting there were able to recover the bodies of seven people who had been electrocuted when a high tension cable fell on them,” Cross River state police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo told AFP.

“Eleven other fans who were injured were rushed to the hospital, with one in a critical condition,” she said.

Local media said up to 30 fans were feared dead in the incident.

Ugbo ruled out any foul play in the tragedy. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline