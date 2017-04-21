At least seven football fans electrocuted watching TV in Nigeria

Brazilian football fans watching a World Cup match on television in June 2014. — Reuters file picLAGOS (Nigeria), April 21 — At least seven football fans were killed and 11 injured when an electric cable fell on a building where they were watching a Europa League match, Nigerian police said today.

The incident happened in the southern port city of Calabar yesterday during a quarterfinal between Manchester United and Anderlecht being shown on satellite television, the police said.

“We received a report of the incident around 10:00 pm and on getting there were able to recover the bodies of seven people who had been electrocuted when a high tension cable fell on them,” Cross River state police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo told AFP.

“Eleven other fans who were injured were rushed to the hospital, with one in a critical condition,” she said.

Local media said up to 30 fans were feared dead in the incident.

Ugbo ruled out any foul play in the tragedy. — AFP