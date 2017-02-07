Asian Champions League: JDT’s hopes dashed after defeat to Gamba Osaka

JDT FC Johor Darul Ta'zim logo. KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) hopes of playing in the Asian Champions League (ACL) was dashed after losing 0-3 to Gamba Osaka of Japan in the “play off” at the Suita City Football Stadium in Japan today.

Gamba Osaka, who were clearly in command right from the start, took the lead through Ademilson Braga Bispo Junior’s stunning header in the 26th minute before Shun Nagasawa made it 2-0 three minutes later (29th minute).

JDT, backed by about 100 die-hard fans (“Boys of Straits”) who had made their way to the stadium, tried hard to boost the spirit of the JDT boys but Gamba Osaka who play in the J-League were in a class of their own.

Defender Genta Miura nailed the victory with a firm header in the 69th minute to end JDT’s fight back.

The loss meant JDT would have to concentrate on the AFC Cup competition together with Felda United, Malaysia’s other representative in the competition.

In the AFC Cup competition, JDT were drawn in Group F with Magwe FC from Myanmar, Global FC/Loyola Merlco Sparks FC from the Philippines and the winner of a “play off” between a club from Laos and Cambodia.

Felda United on the other hand have been drawn in Group G with Hanoi T&T SHB Da Nang from Vietnam, Ceres Negros FC from the Philippines and either Tampines Rovers FC/Geylang International FC from Singapore. — Bernama