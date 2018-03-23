As Cook’s England debut nears, grandad set to cash in

England's Lewis Cook speaks during a media session ahead of the clash against the Netherlands, March 21, 2018. ― Reuters picLONDON, March 23 ― Lewis Cook's grandfather will pocket a cool £17,000 (RM94,175) if the Bournemouth midfielder earns his first England cap against either the Netherlands or Italy over coming days.

Four years ago, Trevor Burlingham placed a £500 wager with UK bookmaker William Hill at odds of 33/1 that his then 18-year-old grandson would play for England before his 26th birthday.

Cook was called up England boss Gareth Southgate for their upcoming friendly internationals, giving Burlingham another shot at cashing in with five years to spare.

The midfielder was included in Southgate's squad for their friendly against Brazil last November but did not play.

William Hill already seems resigned to making a payout.

“It looks like a case of when, not if his grandfather is repaid for the faith he showed in his grandson,” William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly told British media.

“(Lewis) ... has been in fine form this season ...so let's hope he can ...bag a cap in the next few days.”

England play the Netherlands this evening and Italy on Tuesday.

Cook, who graduated from the Leeds United academy and captained England's under-20s to a World Cup win in June, has made 23 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season. ― Reuters