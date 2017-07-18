Arsenal’s Szczesny set for Juve move

ROME, July 18 — Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is set to seal a move to Juventus after the Italian champions revealed the Poland international had arrived in Turin today for a medical.

Juve confirmed on the club’s Twitter account that Szczesny, who will likely serve as back-up to Gianluigi Buffon, was in Italy ahead of a move worth up to €15 million (approx. RM74.4 million).

The 27-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at fellow Italian side Roma, and last played for the Gunners in their 4-0 FA Cup final victory over Aston Villa in May 2015.

Szczesny was a regular for Roma during his loan spell and played 38 Serie A games last season as the capital club finished second behind Juventus.

He made his Arsenal debut in a League Cup clash in September 2009 — the first of his 132 appearances for the Gunners.

Juve are also expected to conclude a €12-million-deal to sign Italy defender Mattia De Sciglio from AC Milan, with the 24-year-old due in Turin on Wednesday, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Old Lady last week brought in Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on loan from Bayern Munich, while agreeing to sell Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan for an estimated €40 million. — AFP