Arsenal’s Koscielny, Ozil and Welbeck out of World Cup games

Sunday October 1, 2017
11:19 PM GMT+8

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers because he is injured. — Reuter picArsenal's Mesut Ozil will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers because he is injured. — Reuter picLONDON, Oct 1 — Arsenal players Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury, manager Arsene Wenger said TODAY.

All three players were ruled out of TODAY’S 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion and will continue their recovery next week.

“Some players will not go on international break. Laurent Koscielny, Ozil and Danny Welbeck,” Wenger said.

Koscielny, who has a strained Achilles, will miss France’s Group A games against Bulgaria and Belarus. Ozil (knee) has been ruled out of Germany’s Group C qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan, while Welbeck (groin) misses England’s Group F matches against Slovenia and Lithuania. — Reuters

