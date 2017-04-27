Arsenal’s Koscielny a doubt for Tottenham clash

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (left) in action with Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny at Stamford Bridge February 4, 2017. — Action Images via Reuters LONDON, April 27 — Arsenal could be without defensive kingpin Laurent Koscielny for Sunday’s Premier League trip to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, after the centre-back injured his knee in yesterday’s 1-0 win over defending champions Leicester City.

Koscielny, who has already been sidelined with thigh and Achilles injuries this season, jarred his knee in the closing stages of the game but played on till the end after receiving treatment.

“Koscielny has a knee problem but I don’t know how bad yet. I have to check,” manager Arsene Wenger told reporters after the match.

With defender Shkodran Mustafi also doubtful due to a thigh injury, an extended absence for Koscielny would hurt Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Champions League places for the 20th successive season.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and 14 behind second-placed Tottenham, who are unbeaten at home in the league this season. — Reuters