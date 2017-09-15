Four arrests as Arsenal match delayed amid crowd disorder

General view of the police and FC Cologne fans outside the Emirates stadium in London. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 15 ― Arsenal's Europa League group stage match at home to FC Cologne yesterday was delayed by an hour, with four arrests made for public order offences after extra police had to be deployed at The Emirates Stadium in north London.

British media said 20,000 Cologne fans had made their way through London towards the ground despite only 3,000 tickets being allocated to the German club, who were playing in European competition for the first time in 25 years.

The reports added that the number of away fans around the stadium was preventing home supporters getting in, although the Arsenal fans were eventually able to enter the stadium.

The Metropolitan Police said extra officers had been sent to the stadium, after scuffles broke out before kick-off.

A police statement said: “Officers are dealing with disorder at the Emirates Stadium where fans have gathered for the Arsenal vs FC Koln match. A policing plan is in place for the game. Additional officers have been deployed.”

The police later said four people had been arrested “on suspicion of public order offences”.

The Group H game, which Arsenal won 3-1, was due to kick-off at 1905 GMT but European football's governing body Uefa, which organises the competition, said 45 minutes before the scheduled start it would be put back “in the interests of crowd safety”.

Once the match got underway Arsenal fell behind to a stunning long-range strike by Cologne forward Jhon Cordoba before second-half goals by Sead Kolasinac, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin secured victory for the Premier League side. ― Reuters