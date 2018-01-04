Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Arsenal to sign Greek defender Mavropanos, says Wenger

Thursday January 4, 2018
05:27 PM GMT+8

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they will sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina. — Reuters pic Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they will sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina. — Reuters pic LONDON, Jan 4 — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they will sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in the current transfer window.

According to British media reports, Mavropanos will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this week in a deal worth around £2 million (US$2.7 million, RM10.87 million).

When asked about the deal after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea yesterday, Wenger said: “Yes but he’s not ready to play for us, we’ll give him out on loan.”

Mavropanos, 20, has impressed at both ends in his first full season in Greece’s Super League for PAS Giannina, scoring three goals in 14 appearances. — Reuters

