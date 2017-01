Argentina stay top of Fifa rankings

File picture of Argentina midfielder Lionel Messi and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero reacting in the second half during the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at Soldier Field, Chicago, June 11, 2016. — Rueters pic PARIS, Jan 12 — Lionel Messi’s Argentina remain top of Fifa’s world rankings published today.

Argentina finished 2016 out in front of arch rivals Brazil to inherit the ‘team of the year’ title from Belgium, displaced from the Fifa summit by the Edgardo Bauza-coached Albiceleste in April.

Fifa top 10 rankings today:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. Colombia

7. France

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Espagne Selected:

13. England

16. Italy — AFP