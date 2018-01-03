Aquatic sports able to grow separately, says OCM president

OCM president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja'afar says aquatic sports in the country is able to grow separately. — Malay May picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja'afar welcomes the idea of forming five different sports association for aquatic sports in the country.

With the Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) currently governing swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming and synchronised swimming, he feels it is the right time for the parties concerned to come up with their own decision.

“I think those in these sports really need to start discussion and come into conclusion on their future whether should or should not move forward separately. Personally, I can see a very good reasons for the sports to grow separately, for instance water polo, which is different from pure swimming.

“It is important for them to also see how it is structured internationally,” Tunku Imran told a press conference after the OCM’s media appreciation lunch at Royal Selangor Club here, today.

Last week, OCM assistant secretary-general Datuk Sieh Kok Chi suggested that different associations be formed since ASUM has only 10 staff and could not handle all five sports, especially with recent issues such as doping, rape and sexual harassment.

Internationally, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) governs six sports, namely swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving, water polo and artistic swimming.

However, Tunku Imran said it is important for the parties concerned to come up with good guidelines and the right people to govern the bodies, if it is decides to form different associations.

“More important than the guidelines, they must have right people to avoid such issues, from the athletes to the coaches. Those in governance must know what is happening and solve them,” he added. ― Bernama