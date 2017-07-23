APRC returns to Malaysia

Johor has some of the best palm oil stages. — Malay Mail file pic KOTA TINGGI, July 23 — The palm oil estates around Kota Tinggi will come alive with the roar of high-speed rally cars in August this year.

Malaysia will play host to the third round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) which will be held on August 11-13.

Johor, the southern gateway and third-largest state in Peninsula Malaysia, is the keeper of many national and natural treasures untold.

It is a delightful mixture of the traditional and modern; and its natural and ultra-modern urban jungles has been the event venue since 2003.

The rally stages around Kota Tinggi are arguably the best palm oil rally stages in the country.

Fast, flowing and technically challenging roads all the way through, spiced up with high humidity are a real test for the competitors.

Domestically, the international Rally of Johor is Round 2 of the four-round national AAM Malaysian Rally Championship (MRC), a championship hotly contested among the local competitors takes the participant to every corner of Peninsular Malaysia and highly regarded as a tough championship to endure.

Sadly, general interest in Malaysian rallying over the past decade or so has been on the decline due to escalating cost.

Lack of support from the relevant agencies to develop and promote rallying were among the reasons for the decline.

This means getting sponsorship to go rallying is very hard to come by.

However, with rallying as a niche global sport, it has been kept on the back-burner, with public support fanned only by those closely involved in the sport.

Rallying in Malaysia has its own hardcore followers. Fortunately, the tireless efforts of rally organisers, Wheel Sport Management Sdn Bhd, which has been organising the AAM Malaysian Rally Championship since 2001, has kept rallying in Malaysia alive.

This year, the first round of the MRC 2017 in Perlis saw double the number of entries compared to previous years.

However, the development of new drivers and teams is growing too slowly due to the lack of infrastructure and support. They are restricted to compete in old rally cars which are much cheaper and are unable to sample the latest technology of rally cars.

The International Rally of Johor 2017 marks a new era of Malaysian rallying. There will be more media coverage of the coming event in Johor Baru, such as live streaming and up-to-date feeds on social media, as well coverage from local and international media.

These are all steps taken by the organisers to promote the sport of rallying to the public and will eventually jolt everyone into realising that Malaysian Rallying is an event that’s too good to be left unnoticed.

The three-day event is part of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship where Malaysia is the third round of the five-round Championship.

Other countries of the APRC include New Zealand, Australia, Japan and India. Round Two of the four-round national AAM Malaysian Rally Championship 2017 will be also be held at the same time.