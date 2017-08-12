APRC race heats up with Gill-Veiby rivalry

One of the cars seen at the International Rally of Johor. — Picture by Roslan Khamis PASIR GUDANG, Aug 12 — The title race heats up in the third round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) this weekend, as reigning champion Gaurav Gill joins the line up for Malaysia’s International Rally of Johor.

Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibrahim, flagged off the rally at the Johor Circuit, before extreme weather, heat and humidity takes centrestage. Alongside were Tourism Malaysia chairman and Redberry Group managing director Datuk Siew Ka Wei and International Rally of Johor clerk-of-the-course Datuk Tengku Shaharin Abu Bakar Tengku Sulaiman.

After defending champion Gill won the opening round in New Zealand, with MRF teammate Ole Christian Veiby of Norway finishing second, the latter fought back with a victory at Rally Canberra in Australia.

Veiby of Norway is now leading the championship standings, but just two points ahead of Gill.

While he is totally new to the gruelling Malaysian conditions, Veiby may have a slight edge, fresh from the intense competition of the World Rally Championship (WRC). He will also have the use of a near new Skoda R5 that was delivered to the MRF Racetorque prior to the event.

However, his closest rival and team mate Gill will have a good chance to clinch the lead as the conditions in Malaysia are similar to his home in Delhi, India. The 35-year-old Gill, who is last year’s winner, has vast experience of the narrow ditch-lined plantation tracks.

While the MRF drivers lead the points race, Finland’s Jari Ketomaa and Robert Blomberg from Sweden are starting to threaten the Skodas as the MPart Mitsubishi engineers find more speed from their AP4 Mirages.

The team and Ketomaa started their APRC campaign in Malaysia last year, so with plenty of data and experience they will be on or near the pace of the R5 Skodas.

A third car was sent from MPart’s base in Sweden to Malaysia for experienced APRC Indian driver Sanjay Takale, however its journey was delayed and the race is on to get the Mitsubishi ready for the start.

With plans to compete in Japan and his home event in India, Takale may end up using International Rally of Johor to sort out his new car.

Adding to the line-up of drivers from India is PG Abilash who will drive a Group N Subaru Impreza, a car that featured in the 2009 Malaysian Rally when it was driven by Australian Cody Crocker who went on to become the APRC champion that year.

With Gill and Veiby running MRF tyres, the Mitsubishi’s of Ketomaa, Bloomberg and Takale on Michelins, Young supported by Dunlop Japan and Sumiyama using Yokohama tyres, the battle of the tyre brands will add a further element of interest to the event.

However, the best car and tyres will come to nothing due to the heat and humidity of the Malaysian plantations. When temperatures inside the cars often exceed 50 degrees Celcius, it’s the one event where a cool-suit (ice cooled water pumped through a special shirt worn under driver’s overalls) and plenty of water and mineral drinks is essential to beat dehydration.

A Super Special Stage started yesterday evening for the first time at the Pasir Gudang circuit — where the Rally of Johor will see competitors tackle seven stages over 158 km today. The longest stage of the day is the 31.67-km Tai Tak-Pipeline stage, that will be run twice.

Tomorrow, a further six stages will pit the drivers over a distance of 76.24 km. With hot and humid conditions and the high chance of torrential rain, the event promises thrills and maybe spills.