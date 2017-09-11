Annuar rejects nomination for Kafa president’s post

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said his decision to not accept the nomination was to give an opportunity to other individuals who can lead the association for a four-year term from 2017 to 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BARU, Sept 11 — Former president and adviser Tan Sri Annuar Musa has rejected nominations for the post of Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president although he was among five nominated by Kafa affiliates.

Annuar topped the list of five nominations to contest for the post during Kafa’s 43rd Annual Congress on September 17, together with current Kafa deputy president Datuk Muhammad Nasir Hamzah, Kafa vice president Datuk Rosmadi Ismail, Datuk Shaari Hassan (Kafa’s sponsor) and businessman Bibi Ramjani Illias Khan.

The list was announced by Kafa secretary-general Datuk Ismail Md Noor.

Annuar in rejecting the nomination said his decision to not accept the nomination was to give an opportunity to other individuals who can lead the association for a four-year term from 2017 to 2021.

“I believe there are individuals who are capable of bringing about changes to Kafa compared to me. I have helmed Kafa for 10 years and that is a long period. Throughout my days with Kafa, I have gone through various challenges, trials and tribulations,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

Annuar had decided to step down from the post of president last November and his former deputy Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah had since been the acting president.

Ismail said apart from the post of president which will be a four-cornered fight, the post of deputy president would also feature four candidates, including Afandi, Rosmadi, Mohamad Nasir and Shaari.

The post of vice president has attracted 13 nominations while 30 candidates would be vying for posts of council members.

On September 17, 52 Kafa delegates will vote in the new list of Kafa council. — Bernama