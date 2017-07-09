Annuar Musa blames FMLLP, FAM for Kelantan’s woes

Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said FAM and FMLLP are to blame for the woes of the Kelantan football team. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, July 9 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa has blamed Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for the woes of the Kelantan football team (The Red Warriors).

Annuar, who is Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) adviser said The Red Warriors (TRW) are headed for relegation the Premier League due to the restrictions imposed by the FMLLP and the FAM.

“The FMLLP and the FAM can rejoice for destroying the TRW who are heading for the Premier League. The investments made by the sponsors will be wasted,” he said in a posting in his Facebook page today.

Annuar’s latest tirade at the FMLLP and the FAM followed several incidents which began when Kelantan were deducted three points after Kafa failed to pay the wages of players last season.

KAFA was also prohibited from signing Seydi L Imam to replace Alessandro Podovani Celin.

Kelantan are seventh in the Super League with 17 points after 14 matches, winning six, drawing two, and losing six matches. — Bernama