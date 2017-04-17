‘Angry’ McClaren desperate for coaching comeback

Former England manager Steve McLaren (left) August 1, 2015 file picture. — Reuters picLONDON, April 17 — Former England manager Steve McClaren cannot wait to return to football after saying yesterday he was “really angry” at his sacking by Derby County for a second time.

McClaren was dismissed by the English second-tier club last month, after going back to a job he first lost in May 2015.

He is currently without a club, and McClaren is still smarting.

“I was shocked and disappointed the way it ended at Derby,” McClaren told BBC Radio Five Live’s Sportsweek.

“You need motivation in this profession to keep going and that is my motivation,” the 55-year-old added.

“I’m a little bit shocked and now I’m just getting really angry. I want to get back into coaching, that’s my strength: work with teams on the field, work with individuals, and I want to carry that on.

“That anger has motivated me, driven me to say ‘I know the Championship, I know coaching’. I don’t want a few months off, I want to work the next day and I’m looking for that opportunity.”

In the meantime, McClaren has been studying for a masters degree in sports directorship, which he hopes will enable him to play an administrative role in football when his tracksuit days are over.

“I feel one day with all my experience in football I want to transfer that not from the sharp end, but from behind the scenes to help a football club,” he explained. “It’s definitely something I want to look at in the future.”

McClaren made his initial coaching reputation as an assistant manager at Derby in the 1990s before carrying out a similar role under legendary Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

After a five-year spell in charge of Middlesbrough, McClaren was chosen to succeed Sven-Goran Eriksson as England manager in 2006.

But a year later he was sacked after a 3-2 defeat by Croatia at Wembley meant England failed to qualify for the Euro 2008 finals.

Photographs of McClaren standing on the Wembley touchline sheltering beneath an umbrella as it rained led to him being dubbed “the Wally with the Brolly”. — AFP