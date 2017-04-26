Angers beat Guingamp to make first French Cup final in 60 years

ANGERS, April 26 — Angers returned to the French Cup final for the first time since their only other appearance 60 years ago with a 2-0 semifinal victory over Guingamp yesterday.
Thomas Mangani opened the scoring for the hosts at a packed out Raymond Kopa stadium seven minutes before halftime.
Winners in 2009 and 2014, Guingamp were offered a lifeline two minutes from time when Cheikh Ndoye was controversially penalised for a non-existant handball in the area.
But goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier saved Jimmy Briand's penalty and Karl Toko Ekambi sealed the win in injury time.
After losing 6-3 to Toulouse in the 1957 final, Angers will now, finally, get a second bite at the cherry against either Paris Saint-Germain or Monaco, who face off at the Parc des Princes today. — AFP