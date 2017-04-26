Angers beat Guingamp to make first French Cup final in 60 years

Angers' players celebrates at the end of the French Cup semifinal match against Guingamp in Anders April 25, 2017. — Reuters pic ANGERS, April 26 — Angers returned to the French Cup final for the first time since their only other appearance 60 years ago with a 2-0 semifinal victory over Guingamp yesterday.

Thomas Mangani opened the scoring for the hosts at a packed out Raymond Kopa stadium seven minutes before halftime.

Winners in 2009 and 2014, Guingamp were offered a lifeline two minutes from time when Cheikh Ndoye was controversially penalised for a non-existant handball in the area.

But goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier saved Jimmy Briand's penalty and Karl Toko Ekambi sealed the win in injury time.

After losing 6-3 to Toulouse in the 1957 final, Angers will now, finally, get a second bite at the cherry against either Paris Saint-Germain or Monaco, who face off at the Parc des Princes today. — AFP