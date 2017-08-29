An Ya sprints to 500m short track speed gold at ice arena

National ice skating athlete Anja Chong An Ya (left) clinched gold in the 29th SEA Games women's short track speed skating 500m final at Empire City Mall Ice Arena in Damansara Perdana today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Anja Chong An Ya, making her debut in the SEA Games, sprinted her way to the gold medal in the women’s 500m ‘short track speed skating’ at the Ice Arena, Empire City, here today.

The 23-year-old An Ya clocked 48.448s to beat four other competitors in an exciting final to win the gold.

“I’ve been putting so much of hard work for this and the feeling right now is just overwhelming. This gold medal is for everyone who has always supported me and especially to my family who lifted me throughout the hard times,” said An Ya after receiving her medal from Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar.

Thailand’s Vorravalan Leechinnaphat clocked 53.293s to take the silver while Singapore’s Goh Cheyenne came in third with a time of 1:05.581s.

In the men’s 500m ‘short track speed skating’ Mohamad Ariff Rasydan Mohamad Fadzli ended with a ‘lucky’ bronze despite not competing in the final when Malaysia’s Wong De-Vin and Thailand’s Teerasak Boonpok were penalised.

“This is a real gift for me because I did not make it to the final. My pet event is the 3,000m relay tomorrow and I have targetted the gold,” he said.

Thailand’s Triphop Thongngam won the gold with a time of 44.076s while Indonesia’s Steavanus Wihardja took the silver with a time of 1:13.456s. — Bernama