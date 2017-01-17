Amy’s golden quest

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Rhythmic gymnast Amy Kwan Dict Wect, is looking forward to the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games squad from Aug 19 to 31.

Amy wants to help Malaysia achieve a clean sweep of gold medals at the SEA Games. — Getty pic

However, the 22-year-old admitted life is tough for her as she’s entering the first year at University Malaya.

“I’m juggling my time between studying and training,” said Amy.

“This is my first semester and I’m struggling.

“I just started my new programme as the rules of rhythmic gymnastics have changed. It changes every four years, after the Olympics.

“I choreographed new routines and it’s challenging. I’m adapting to my life as student and at the same time need to pass the SEA Games selection trials in March,” said the Selangor-born athlete.

Amy was part of the Malaysian team that won the bronze medal in the women’s rhythmic team all-around event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

However, Amy was dropped from the 2015 Singapore SEA Games because of a leg injury.

Malaysian Gymnastics Federation’s target for the national team is a clean sweep of all eight gold medals at stake.

“For now my focus is to be selected,” stressed Amy.

At the 2015 Singapore Games, Malaysia won two gold medals through Koi Sie Yan and N. Shasangari Sivaneswary when they emerged joint winners in the individual all-around.

They also bagged silver in the team event.