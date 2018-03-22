Amy Kwan wants to improve medal haul in Gold Coast

Amy Kwan of Malaysia competes during the rhythmic gymnastics — individual all-around final at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — National gymnast Amy Kwan Dict Weng will be harnessing on her bronze medal performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games four years ago to put up a better show in Gold Coast next month.

The 23-year-old athlete has set the target of winning at least one gold medal in the team event.

“As set by the coach (Lidia Legotina), I am prepared to go all out for the team while improving my individual achievements from the last edition.

“I hope to be more consistent in all events such as the hoop, ribbon, ball and club,” she said at a Podium Programme media conference at the National Sports Institute (ISN) today.

Amy who was the winner of two gold medals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games said there were no new routine used in Gold Coast even though there would be slight changes to KL2017.

The Selangor athlete said based on the Aphrodite International Gymrama Championships in Greece last week, the strongest competition would from come from Canada, Cyprus and Wales.

Meanwhile Izzah Amzan, 18, who be making her debut in the Commonwealth Games said she would not be too pressured but was actually excited about performing in the championship.

“I had just returned from Greece and from my action there, I need to improve my technic and maintain my consistency.

“I want to enjoy every moment in Commonwealth Games,” said Izzah. — Bernama