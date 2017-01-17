Amirudin questions FAS’ decision to buy new players

SHAH ALAM, Jan 17 ― Former Selangor team manager Amirudin Shari has questioned the Football Association of Selangor's (FAS) decision to buy new players although the issue of salary and bonus for players has not been settled.

Amirudin who is also the State Youth Generation Development, Sports, Cultural and Entrepreneurship development committee chairman said the FAS should have settled the salary issue instead of focusing on buying new players.

“To me, we are consistent with our stand that there is enough funds to settle the salary issue since the FAS had sold a number of players to other teams.

“They (players) must settle the issue of payment with the FAS. If the FAS is short of funds, they (FAS) must appeal to the state government...how is it that they can buy new players, including foreign players?,” he asked.

As for the issue involving the termination of former coach Zainal Abidin Hassan's contract as Selangor coach and the compensation involved, Amirudin said he would take up the matter to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Zainal's services was terminated on August 7, without any warning or notice, apparently due to the team's poor performance and four straight losses in the M-League.

The FAS was reported to have asked Azmin and Amirudin who had resigned, to fulfill their obligation by paying the salary of the players for November and bonus of players for reaching the Malaysia Cup final. ― Bernama