American Shelby Rogers wins longest ever women’s match at US Open

Shelby Rogers of the United States (pic) returns a shot to Kayla Day of the United States on day three of the US Open tennis tournament. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 1 ― Some fans got their money's worth at the US Open yesterday as American Shelby Rogers outlasted Australia's Daria Gavrilova 7-6(6) 4-6 7-6(5) in a second round clash that was the longest women's match ever at Flushing Meadows.

Rogers and 25th seed Gavrilova battled for three hours and 33 minutes eclipsing the previous record of 3:23 set in 2015 when Johanna Konta defeated Garbine Muguruza 7-6 6-7 6-2 in a second round clash.

World number 62 Rogers moves into the third round where she will face fourth seed Elina Svitolina. ― Reuters