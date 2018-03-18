Alwi sets new pole vault record

National athllete Iskandar Alwi breaks the national pole vault record at the Newcomers championships at Bukit Jalil Stadium March 19, 2018. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Iskandar Alwi broke his own national pole vault record with a 5.31m vault at the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Amateur Athletics Association (FTKLAA) All Comers Meet at National Sports Council (NSC) track.

The 23-year-old had won the competition at 5.25m and decided to have a go at 5.26m. He made it on the first try then added another five centimetres to the height.

He duffed the first try but nailed the second and called it a day as he was getting tired after a gruelling competition under the hot sun.

“Didn’t expect to do it. Just tried it for fun and it came off,” said Alwi who last set the record at last year’s Sea games in Kuala Lumpur.

Alwi will be part of Malaysia’s Commonwealth Games (4-15 April) contingent with 12 others. They depart for Gold Coast on April 3.