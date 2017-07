Alves joins Paris Saint-Germain

Dani Alves attends a news conference to announce his transfer to Paris St Germain in Paris July 12, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, July 12 — Brazilian right-back Dani Alves has signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the French club confirmed today.

The 34-year-old who made his name at Barcelona was a free agent having recently left Italian champions Juventus, the club he helped get to last season’s Champions League final. — AFP