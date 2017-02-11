Allegri wants another 400 games with Juve

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri (pic) has been linked with a move to Arsenal amid reports suggesting Arsene Wenger could step down as coach of the Gunners. — Reuters picROME, Feb 11 ― Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has brushed aside rumours of a move to England's Premier League by saying he hopes to be at the helm of the Serie A champions for “another 300 or 400” games.

Allegri, who led Juventus to the Champions League final in his first season in charge in 2015 and a defeat to Barcelona, has been linked with a move to Arsenal amid reports suggesting Arsene Wenger could step down as coach of the Gunners.

The rumour mill was set spinning further when reports claimed officials from Juventus had met with Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

Asked specifically about reports claiming he had been contacted by interested clubs in the Premier League, Allegri said in midweek: “I'm not confirming and I'm not denying.”

Today Allegri said he intends to honour his current deal, which expires in 18 months, and he left room for an extension when he said: “How can I deny something that I never said, or confirm something which doesn't exist?

“I'm fine here, I've still got a year and a half left on my contract and when the time comes I will sit down with the club to speak about the future and put together a schedule.

“I hope to take charge of another 300 or 400 games as Juventus coach. I'm happy here and, as I've always said, if something is not going well then the club will be the first to hear about it.”

Juventus are bidding for a record sixth consecutive Serie A title, the first three of which came under the helm of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, and a third consecutive league and Cup double.

Allegri's men sit top of Serie A with a six-point lead on Napoli and a seven-point lead on Roma before facing Cagliari tomorrow. ― AFP