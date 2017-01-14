Allegri to ring changes for visit to Fiorentina

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri thinks his team have a decent chance of securing the championship. — Reuters picMILAN, Jan 14 — Massimiliano Allegri is set to ring the changes in defence but called on Juventus to keep the attitude the same as they embark on a fixture-laden four weeks that could “secure the championship”.

Juve will look to tighten their four-point lead over Roma at Fiorentina on Sunday but Allegri could be forced to reshuffle with defender Giorgio Chiellini suffering from fever and Stephan Lichtsteiner suspended.

Lazio visit Turin next week and Juventus then face AC Milan in the Italian Cup quarter-final before a tough visit to Sassuolo is followed by a home game against Inter Milan.

For Allegri it’s a crucial month that, if handled correctly, will reinforce belief they can claim a record sixth consecutive title as well as help their bid to go all the way in the Champions League and Italian Cup.

“We have Fiorentina, Lazio, the Italian Cup against AC Milan, then Sassuolo and Inter,” Allegri told media in Turin on Saturday.

“It’s a tough month of fixtures but if we finish it with a decent advantage we’ll have a decent chance of securing the championship.

“We’re having a discreet campaign. To make it a little nicer we have to finish top of the league. And we have the chance to go all the way in the Champions League and the Cup.”

Allegri added: “For Fiorentina, it’s the game of the year. Two sides with great technique will be facing each other.

“It’s up to us to take command of the game, try to improve our ball control and do better defensively.”

At 18 points behind Juve in ninth place, the pressure is all on Fiorentina, whose coach Paulo Sousa has come under increasing pressure amid their poor start to the campaign.

Besides Chiellini, Allegri has a full squad to choose from but left doubts as to whether he will deploy a back three or four.

“Yesterday Chiellini had some fever, while (defender) Andrea Barzagli has played the past two games and (Stephan) Lichtsteiner is suspended,” he added.

“For a flat back four I need I full-back, otherwise I have to change something. But our attitude won’t change.”

Allegri rested Gonzalo Higuain during a 3-2 Italian Cup win over Atalanta in midweek when forward Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with a 25-yard volley before setting up Mario Mandzukic for Juve’s second.

But who will spearhead Juve’s attack at Fiorentina, who have last the past four league outings against the Bianconeri, remains to be seen.

“It’s difficult to leave him (Mandzukic) out. Mario’s a winner, but I have yet to decide who will play up front.” — AFP