Allardyce upset at behaviour of Watford’s hornet mascot

Tuesday December 27, 2016
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce with Crystal Palace’s Mathieu Flamini at Vicarage Road December 26, 2016. — Reuters picCrystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce with Crystal Palace’s Mathieu Flamini at Vicarage Road December 26, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 27 ― Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Watford in the Premier League had a sting in the tail as an argument blew up over the behaviour of the home team's mascot Harry the Hornet.

Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, booked for diving during the match, reacted angrily after the final whistle when the mascot performed a mock dive at his feet and had to be restrained by staff.

“The mascot was out of order,” Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce told reporters, suggesting that the incident should be investigated.

“The Premier League and FA can look at that and do what they want to do,” he said.

“That's up to Watford to sort that out really. It could have made the wrong reaction as we know. The mascot is out of order, isn't he? If someone is diving, they don't get that angry. But I'm concerned about my team and the overall performance.”

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri preferred to look at the funny side.

“I think we should laugh all together, football is nice for these things, it doesn't have to be a drama,” he said. ― Reuters

