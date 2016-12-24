Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Allardyce confirmed as new Crystal Palace boss

Saturday December 24, 2016
06:54 AM GMT+8

Former England football manager Sam Allardyce has been confirmed as the new man in charge of Crystal Palace. — File pic Former England football manager Sam Allardyce has been confirmed as the new man in charge of Crystal Palace. — File pic LONDON, Dec 24 — Crystal Palace appointed former England manager Sam Allardyce as their new boss yesterday on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available,” Eagles chairman Steve Parish said, a day after sacking Alan Pardew.

Allardyce's first game in charge will be Monday's English Premier League match at Watford.

Allardyce was seen at the south London club's training ground for talks earlier Friday.

Speaking to Sky Sports News television, Allardyce, 62, described Palace as a "fantastic" opportunity to return to Premier League management.

Pardew was sacked on Thursday following a miserable run of results, with the Eagles winning just four of their 17 league matches this season and only one of their last 11.

Palace are only one point above the relegation zone.

Allardyce has been out of the game since being sacked by England in late September after just one match in charge following ill-advised remarks to undercover reporters. — AFP

