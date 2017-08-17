All SEA Games athletes, including VIPs subjected to doping tests, says committee

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — None of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) athletes including the several VIPs who will be taking part are exempted from doping tests.

Head of KL2017 medical and anti-doping committee Datuk Dr S. S. Cheema said the medical personnel had been trained to handle them with due respect.

“Whether you are VIP , or just a normal layman, the system must be followed,” he told reporters when met after chairing the SEA Games Federation’s Medical and Anti-doping Committee meeting, here, today.

KL2017 among others will see participation by royalty including the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin who will be taking part in Equestrian, Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and Princess Azemah Bolkiah who will be facing Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s team in Polo.

Dr Cheema also believed that no VIP would reject the tests.

“Because they know it, anyone rejects, it can be considered positive,” he said.

On the meeting held simultaneously with SGF’s Rules and Sports as well as Women and Sports committees, Dr Cheema said all participating countries in KL2017 attended the meeting and were briefed about the medical services provided by Malaysia.

He said the delegates were also briefed on Malaysia’s commitment in making the KL2017 a dope-free SEA Games, with the country set to do more drug testing as compared to the previous Singapore’s SEA Games.

The meetings today also discussed issues related to KL2017 and will provide recommendations to the SGF’s executive committee.

The executive committee would then review them at a meeting later today before passing it to the SGF’s council which will decide on the matters in a day-long meeting tomorrow. ― Bernama