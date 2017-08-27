Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

All Malaysian singles finals in squash

Sunday August 27, 2017
11:37 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Tomorrow two gold are assured for Malaysia  from squash in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games as both the men’s and women’s singles finals feature an all-Malaysia cast.

Ng Eain Yow and Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal will fight for the men’s title while the women’s final pits Rachel Arnold against S.Sivasangari.

In the semifinals at the National Squash Centre, Bukit Jalil today, Eain Yow beat Robert Andrew Garcia (PHI) 11-5, 13-11, 11-6 while Muhammad Syafiq ousted  Samuel Mu Khang Shan of Singapore 12-10, 11-6, 3-11, 11-1.

Rachel saw off Sneha Sivakumar of Singapore 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 while Sivasangari  defeated Filipina Jemyca Arbado 11-2, 11-5, 11-9. — Bernama

