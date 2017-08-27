All Malaysian singles finals in squash

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Tomorrow two gold are assured for Malaysia from squash in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games as both the men’s and women’s singles finals feature an all-Malaysia cast.

Ng Eain Yow and Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal will fight for the men’s title while the women’s final pits Rachel Arnold against S.Sivasangari.

In the semifinals at the National Squash Centre, Bukit Jalil today, Eain Yow beat Robert Andrew Garcia (PHI) 11-5, 13-11, 11-6 while Muhammad Syafiq ousted Samuel Mu Khang Shan of Singapore 12-10, 11-6, 3-11, 11-1.

Rachel saw off Sneha Sivakumar of Singapore 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 while Sivasangari defeated Filipina Jemyca Arbado 11-2, 11-5, 11-9. — Bernama