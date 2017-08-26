All eyes on Azizulhasni Awang as track cycling competition begins

National cyclist and keirin world champion Azizulhasni Awang (mdidle) training with his teammates for the KL2017 SEA Games at the National Valedrome here today. — Bernama pic NILAI, Aug 26 — As the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games track cycling contest begins tomorrow, spectators at National Velodrome here will look forward to the various events and all eyes will be on world keirin champion Azizulhasni Awang.

National coach Harnizam Basri said the cycling squad are targeting 11 of the 13 gold medals on offer.

Meanwhile Azizulhasni Awang when met by reporters here today said he is very excited to perform on home ground as his earlier outings could only be viewed via electronic media.

In fact The Pocket Rocketman who will be in the keirin and sprint events said all cyclists should help realise the squad’s mission before local fans.

Apart from Azizul, the crowd will also be looking to see national cycling sprint queen Fatehah Mustapa who will be down for four events namely sprint, 500m time trial, keirin and team sprint and national elite cyclist Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (keirin, team sprint and sprint).

Also expected to deliver gold is Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom in the team sprint, 1km time trial and sprint.

Other leading national women cyclists are Ju Pha Som Net, 24, and Grace Phang, 32.

The track cycling competition will start tomorrow in the women’s Omnium, men’s and women’s team sprint, men’s Scratch with three gold medals at stake while men’s and women’s sprint , men’s Omnium, men’s individual Pursuit will be held on Monday.

The men’s team Pursuit, women’s 500m, 1km Time Trial, men’s and women’s keirin are scheduled on Tuesday. — Bernama