Alexis Sanchez admits to €1m tax fraud

Alexis Sanchez's confession to tax fraud could see him receive a fine and possibly a non-custodial prison sentence. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Jan 17 ― Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez today admitted defrauding Spanish tax authorities of €983,443 (US$1 million, RM4.66 million) while playing for Barcelona.

The 28-year-old Chile international’s confession could see him receive a fine and possibly a non-custodial prison sentence.

Giving evidence via video link from London, Sanchez “recognised a tax error which he has settled with the Spanish Treasury,” a judicial source said.

Sanchez admitted that his tax declarations for 2012 and 2013 had not included profits from his image rights, which transited through a company based in Malta.

He also admitted that he had not stated that he owned the company Numidia Trading Limited.

The case is similar to former Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano, who was handed a one-year prison term in January 2016 and fined €815,000 for tax fraud.

In Spain sentences of less than two years are in general not served.

Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi and his father were also sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined €2 million in July 2016 for tax fraud estimated at more than € 4 million between 2007 and 2009. ― AFP