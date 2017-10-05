Alex Morgan apologises over drunken Disney shame

Morgan (13), one of the golden girls of the all-conquering US women’s team, was kicked out of Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park in Florida on Sunday after a row with other tourists. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 5 — United States women’s football star Alex Morgan apologised yesterday following a drunken party with friends which ended with her being ejected from Disney World last weekend.

“I want to apologise for my actions that occurred over the weekend,” Morgan wrote on Twitter yesterday.

“I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn,” the 28-year-old wrote.

Morgan’s mea culpa came after US media citing local law enforcement incident reports said the player had become “belligerent” after an eight-hour drinking session with friends which included Major League Soccer players Giles Barnes and Donny Toia.

Reports said Morgan’s group became rowdy while drinking in a bar at the United Kingdom-themed area of Disney’s Epcot Center.

Tempers flared when Barnes allegedly jumped a queue in front of another customer.

Sheriff’s deputies later reported that Morgan was escorted from the premises “yelling, screaming.”

“She appeared to be highly impaired … (she made) a loud verbal statement that she knows the Orlando swat team,” an incident report said.

The group were later taken to a conference room for questioning where “they continued to be belligerent, with screaming and yelling.

“They did not want to listen to any instructions, and only wanted to argue why they were being trespassed from Disney.”

Morgan, who spent a period on loan with French side Lyon this year, plays for Florida side Orlando Pride. She scored her 76th and 77th international goals in her last outing for the US women’s team during a 5-0 win over New Zealand last month. — AFP