Ajer plans to seize leading role with Celtic

Celtic's Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot against Astana August 4, 2016. Kristoffer Ajer is determined to make the most of his chance at Celtic. — Reuters picGLASGOW, Dec 25 — Kristoffer Ajer is determined to make the most of his chance at Celtic after the Norwegian defender helped the Scottish champions keep successive clean sheets for the first time since November.

Ajer, 19, was signed by fellow countryman Ronny Deila from Norwegian side Start in 2016, but found his chances at Celtic limited and was sent out on loan to Kilmarnock for the second half of last season.

After returning to the Glasgow giants in the summer, Ajer was behind Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic and Nir Bitton in the queue for a starting place in the centre of Celtic’s defence.

However, the Norway Under-21 international has featured four times for Celtic in December and shone as Brendan Rodgers’ side recorded a 2-0 win over Partick and a 3-0 thrashing of Aberdeen, which moved them eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Ajer would love to hold on to his place and end the year on a high as Celtic prepare to face Dundee at Dens Park on Tuesday before hosting Rangers in the Old Firm derby next Saturday.

“2017 has been my best year in terms of improvement,” Ajer said.

“When I came here I was a young boy and now I feel I am coping well with how the boss wants me to play and how the team is playing.

“It feels really good to play games here for Celtic.

“The manager believes in everyone, he believes in me and that is a really good feeling.

“Celtic is a massive club and there are so many good players here and they are performing well in every game.

“You just have to train hard every day and when you get your chance you have to take it.”

Big prospect

Celtic manager Rodgers revealed he believed the Norwegian’s loan move to Kilmarnock had been the making of him.

“This is a boy that when I came in last year was 18, 6ft 5in but just needed some men’s football,” he said.

“We sent him to Kilmarnock and he was taught very well by Lee McCulloch and Lee Clark, and when he came back in the summer he was a man.

“He was physically developed and he played in some of the Champions League games early on.

“He is fast, he can carry the ball and you see how he wins his aerial challenges as well so he is a big prospect for us.”

Rangers will be hoping for a boost before Saturday’s Old Firm derby when they host Motherwell on Wednesday.

The Ibrox club went down 2-1 to Kilmarnock at the weekend as they lost for the second successive match to sit 11 points behind the Hoops in third place.

Elsewhere, Hearts host Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby with the Jambos hoping to close the gap with their rivals to just two points with a win at Tynecastle. — AFP