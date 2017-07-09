Ajax say Nouri ‘out of danger’ after collapse

File picture of Ajax Amsterdam's players at a training session in Paris. Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed during a match, is out of life-threatening danger but still in intensive care, the club said. — Reuters picTHE HAGUE, July 9 — Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri was “out of life-threatening danger” but still in intensive care after collapsing during a training match in Austria, the top Amsterdam club has said.

“Latest update on Nouri: he is in intensive care and kept asleep, but he is out of danger,” Ajax said in a Tweet late last night.

Nouri, 20, suddenly collapsed during a match between the top Amsterdam club and Werder Bremen in the Austrian town of Zillertal near Innsbruck in Austria.

Paramedics reanimated the young player before he was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck.

The match — which was cancelled — was last at a training camp organised under Ajax’s new coach Marcel Keizer.

Nouri first made his debut for Ajax in September last year in a Dutch Cup match against Willem II where he scored a goal.

He was also name Jupiler Player of the Season 2016-17 for his contribution in the second-tier Jong Ajax or “Young Ajax” team. — AFP