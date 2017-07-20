Aifa Azman leads Malaysian players to 4th round at world juniors squash meet

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Two-time British Junior Open winner, Aifa Azman leads the country’s charge to the fourth round of the WSF World Juniors Individual Squash Championships in Tauranga, New Zealand today.

Aifa, the joint 13/16th seed, defeated Sunayna Kuruvilla of India; winning in 11-4, 11-6 and 11-6 in the tournament held at Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, according to tournament website www.wsfworldjuniors.com.

Two other Malaysian players – joint 5/8th S.Sivasangari and joint 9/12th Zoe Foo Yuk Han – will meet each other in the fourth round after escaping hurdles in the third round.

Sivasangari whitewashed Anika Jackson of New Zealand;winning in 11-4, 11-2 and 11-5 while Foo edged Charlotte Orcutt of Canada;11-5, 11-2 and 11-8 in another third round match.

Chan Yiwen and Andrea Lee also progressed to the next round after scoring an easy victory against their respective opponents. — Bernama