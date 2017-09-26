Aidil Zafuan slapped with four-match ban, fined RM21,000 by AFC

Malaysia's Mohd Aidil Zafuan (centre) will need to serve a four-match ban. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Malaysia will miss the services of national centre back Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak for three remaining matches in the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qualifier after being slapped with a four-match ban by the AFC.

The AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee imposed the suspension on the Johor Darul Ta’zim player for abusive remarks on Australian referee Christopher Beath during Malaysia’s 1-1 draw with Hong Kong in their qualifying match at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Sept 15.

AFC in their website; www.the-afc.com said the player was also fined US$5,000 (RM21,040) for violating Article 50.1, bringing the game into disrepute.

With the suspension, Aidil Zafuan will not play in three away matches involving Malaysia and North Korea in Pyongyang on Oct 5, Hong Kong (Oct 10) and against Lebanon in Beirut on March 27, 2018.

“The remaining one match suspension would be carried forward in accordance with Article 38.2.1 of the Code,” AFC said adding that the player will be handed a severe punishment if he repeated the same offence.

Besides Aidil Zafuan, another Malaysian player, Mohd Rizal Ghazali of Kedah also received the marching orders from Beath after receiving a second yellow card for protesting.

Malaysia are languishing at the bottom of Group B with one point after two matches. — Bernama