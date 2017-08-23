After SEA Games gold, Wong sets sights on Commonwealth medal

Wong is aiming to be the first Malaysian athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s hammer throw event. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Jackie Wong Siew Cheer wants to be the first Malaysian athlete to win the first medal in the Commonwealth Games for the men’s hammer throw event after winning the SEA Games gold medal and breaking the championship record today.

Wong, who broke the SEA Games record made by Caleb Stuart (65.63m) from the Philippines with a throw of 65.90m on his fourth attempt at the National Stadium here, refused to be satisfied with the achievement at the South-east Asian level, but wanted to go even further.

After being contented with the bronze medal on three occasions since the 2011 edition in Palembang, he eventually ended Malaysia’s 16-year wait for the gold medal in the event, after Wong Tee Kue last won the gold in the 2001 edition at the same venue.

The decision also saw the 25-year-old athlete from Sarawak rewriting the national record made by him at the Korea Open last June with a throw of 65.34m.

”I am proud with my performance today as I not only won the gold, I even broke the championship record in my own country after being disappointed three times. I wish to say thank you to my family too who had come a long way as well as the supporters at the stadium.

“I also wish to thank Kittipong Boonmawan from Thailand for the tough competition that made me work harder. When he threw further, I compared the throw with mine and made a much further throw,” he told reporters after contributing the third gold medal for the country in athletics at the games this time.

Kittipong, who put up a tough fight, had to be satisfied with the silver (65.49m) while the bronze went to Ferrera Arniel from the Philippines (55.94m).

Jackie also appreciated the major sacrifice made by his coach, Gu Yuan from China to improve his performance. — Bernama