After protest, decision on women’s high jump gold today

Malaysia's Yap Sean Yee in the high jump event at the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 – The winner of women’s high jump gold medal of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games will be decided today.

After all contestants failed to clear the height of 1.86m, Thi Viet Anh Duong of Vietnam was announced as the gold medal winner and the high jumper from Singapore Michelle Sng Suat Li received the silver medal after a sudden death jump.

Nonetheless Singapore submitted a protest and the jury would only make a decision today.

National athlete Yap Sean Yee who was declared the bronze medal winner, ended a 28-year drought of the event for Malaysia apart from setting a new national record at the National Stadium here tonight.

The 22-year-old high jumper from Kuala Lumpur cleared 1.83m for the bronze and erased her previous record of 1.81m recorded in March this year.

Meanwhile in the men’s 400m, two national athletes, Muhd Azam Masri and Mohamad Arif Zulhilmi were placed fourth and fifth after clocking 47.24s and 47.51s respectively.

The gold medal went to Anthony Beram of the Philippines in 46.39s while Sunthonthuan (46.46s) of Thailand claimed the silver and Quach Cong Lich (46.48s) of Vietnam took the bronze.

In the women’s 400m, Fathin Faqihah Mohd Yusuf clocked 56.72s and Faizah Asma Mazlan (57.10s) were in the fifth and sixth spots.

Nguyen Thi Huyen (52.48s) of Vietnam clinched the gold and the silver went to Dipna Lim Prasad (54.18s) of Singapore while the bronze was claimed by Supanich Poolkerd (54.55s) of Thailand.

Earlier, Triyaningshih of Indonesia grabbed the gold in the 10,000m in 36:39.37s, while the silver and bronze went to Pham Thi Hue (36:54.02s) and Pham Thi Hong Le (37:04.64s) of Vietnam. — Bernama