AFC to hold talks with affiliates on hosting Malaysia-North Korea match

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will be holding talks with its affiliates on hosting the 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match between Malaysia and North Korea, which is slated to be held on June 8.

The Asian football governing body in a statement issued today noted that the decision was made after North Korea failed to submit its proposal on a neutral ground for the match though they have been given an April 14 deadline.

AFC, however, asserted that the final decision on the match ,to be played at a neutral ground, depended on the latest developments in diplomatic ties between both countries as the Malaysian Government had imposed a travel ban on its citizens to North Korea.

“AFC is currently awaiting the latest information from the Football Association of Malaysia if the travel ban is still in force or has been lifted and AFC will make no further comment at present,” the statement added.

The Malaysian squad, previously coached by Datuk Ong Kim Swee, were originally scheduled to play North Korea in a Group B match of the 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang on March 28.

Due to diplomatic tensions following the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jong-nam at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Feb 13, the Malaysian government had barred the national squad from playing in that country due to safety reasons.

Following that, FAM on March 13 had appealed to the AFC to pick a neutral venue for the match. — Bernama