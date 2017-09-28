AFC postpones North Korea, Malaysia match again

The Malaysian travel ban to North Korea has hampered the scheduled match between the country and Malaysia. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has yet again postponed the 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match between North Korea and Malaysia, due to the new travel ban imposed by the Malaysian Government today.

AFC said the decision on the Group B, final qualifying round match for the 2019 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Asian Cup scheduled on Oct 5 at Pyongyang, would be made by its competition committee as soon as possible.

“The AFC has today been informed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) that Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a travel ban on Malaysian nationals visiting DPR Korea.

“In light of this information, the AFC has postponed the match between DPR Korea and Malaysia, which was scheduled for Pyongyang on Oct 5. The AFC will now refer the matter to the appropriate committees to decide on the future status of this match,” it said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry announced the ban early today, due to escalation of tensions at the Korean Peninsula, including Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, which drew huge attention at the United Nations General Assembly recently.

“This decision is taken in view of the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and related developments arising from missile tests. The travel ban will be reviewed once the situation has returned to normal,” it said in a statement.

The match was initially scheduled on March 28, in Pyongyang and later postponed to June 8 by AFC, as a result of strained diplomatic relations following the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s strongman Kim Jong-un, at the KLIA2 on Feb 13, 2017.

Following this, the match was once again postponed to Oct 5, just five days before facing Hong Kong on Oct 10.

The Harimau Malaya squad, which opened their qualifying campaign with a 1-2 loss to Lebanon on June 13 at the Larkin Stadium in Johor Baharu, before holding Hong Kong to a 1-1 draw at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on Sept 5, are at the bottom of Group B with one point.

Lebanon top the group with seven points, followed by North Korea and Hong Kong, respectively.

With four matches remaining, Malaysia coached by Nelo Vingada need to secure the top two spots in the group to qualify for the 2019 Asia Cup to be held at the UAE from Jan 5 to Feb 1, 2019. — Bernama