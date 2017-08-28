Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Adam Yoong shines in maiden performance

Monday August 28, 2017
06:29 PM GMT+8

MACC to meet in September over legal action against Guan Eng

The Edit: Kajol set to star in follow-up to 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2'

Malaysia heading towards best ever SEA Games finish

The Edit: How a short meditation can help people drink less

National water sports athlete Adam Yoong Hanifah in action during KL2017 SEA Games Men’s Tricks (Preliminary) at Putrajaya Water Sports Complex, Putrajaya August 28, 2017. — Bernama picNational water sports athlete Adam Yoong Hanifah in action during KL2017 SEA Games Men’s Tricks (Preliminary) at Putrajaya Water Sports Complex, Putrajaya August 28, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — Malaysia’s youngest water ski athlete, Adam Yoong Hanifah, 9, shines in his debut act as he performed alongside his brother Aiden Yoong Hanifah,11, in the men’s waterski tricks event today.

During the preliminary round, Adam made a spectacular performance after recording a total mark of 3,550 without falling off in the two trips while Aiden who just recovered from his fever, obtained 3,900 marks.

Her sister, Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah, 14, had performed three amazing 360 degree flips in the tricks event which allowed her to obtain 3,480, the highest in her category.

The 2015 Singapore SEA Games gold medalist had also recorded a total distance of 32.8m in the jump category, followed by Amir Rossi of Indonesia with a total distance of 30.5m.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zahidi Putu of Indonesia had broken his own SEA Games record of 47.3m made during the overall category recently when he recorded a new distance of 49.2m today during the jump preliminary round.

His compatriot, Ade Hermana Kadir who was the 2015 Singapore SEA Games gold medalist was placed behind him with the distance of 43.6m.     

The competition continues to the finals tomorrow where six gold medals will be at stake. — Bernama

