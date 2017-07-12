Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

AC Milan’s Donnarumma signs new four-year contract

Wednesday July 12, 2017
10:07 AM GMT+8

Gianluigi Donnarumma (right) signs a new four-year new contract with AC Milan. ― Reuters picGianluigi Donnarumma (right) signs a new four-year new contract with AC Milan. ― Reuters picMILAN, July 12 ― AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed a new four-year deal, the Italian club said on their website yesterday.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on the new contract after initially rejecting an extension to his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of the coming season.

The Italy international made his Under-21 debut in 2015 and was called up to the senior side in 2016, earning four caps.

Donnarumma played in the European Under-21 Championship last month in Poland, where he had fake money thrown at him during the match against Denmark due to his contract standoff with Milan. ― Reuters

