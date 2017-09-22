Abu Samah delivers as Malaysia win two golds in wheelchair tennis

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― The national contingent won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals in wheelchair tennis at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games.

Malaysia’s two gold medals were won by Abu Samah Borhan in the men's singles and by Azman Hasan in the men's quad singles.

The golden haul at the National Tennis Centre in Jalan Duta began with Abu Samah when he defeated the top seed and world number 43rd player Suthi Khlongrua of Thailand, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) .

“In the second set, I made several mistakes and he almost overpowered me but I managed to keep my focus and cracked the tie-breaker in the second set,” he said.

Azman followed up on Abu Samah's victory by beating Sombut Yampapha of Thailand 6-2, 5-7, and 6-4.

In this category, players have an impairment affecting their playing arm as well as their legs, which limits their ability to handle the racket and to move in the wheelchair.

When met after the match, Azman, 51, was elated to repeat his gold medal feat at the Asean Para Games in Indonesia in 2011.

Abu Samah-Ariffahmi Zaquan lost to Suthi-Wittaya Peemmee, 2-6 and 4-6 to take the silver medal.

The bronze went to Banjob Suwan-Sunthon Sridaeng (Thailand) and Mohamad Yisshazwan Yusof-Mohamad Firdaus (Malaysia). ― Bernama