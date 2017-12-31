A world champ before ‘Yang ones’ set adrift

Pandelela in the women’s 10m platform final at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest on July 19. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, Dec 31 — Diving ends the year with a mighty splash: From the pool emerged a world champion, a couple of Olympians and the biggest splash made by a sex predator lurking and a proven coach cut loose for his ‘old school’ winning ways.

Grabbing the wrong headlines after a gold medal spree was the fallout of a rape case which led to the sad departure of head coach Yang Zhuliang, but you cannot deny that the sport was one of the most successful for the year.

Yang also left the sport with the upcoming stars that he produced in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

First, the senior Cheong Jun Hoong became world champion as the first Malaysian to win gold at the Aquatics World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in July.

The 27-year-old Perak-born beat the 2016 Rio Olympic Games gold and silver medal winners Ren Qian and Si Yajie to the women’s 10m platform gold. Jun Hoong, ranked only No 7 at the start of the final, proved everyone wrong when she chalked up a total of 397.50 points to take top prize ahead of diving queen and teammate Pandelela Rinong, who finished a distant ninth.

Then if not for a subsequent doping case, Malaysia made a clean sweep of the 13 gold medals at stake at the KL SEA Games − meeting the target set by the Sports Ministry and the Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum).

Yang has put Malaysia on track for Tokyo 2020 Olympics by producing a new array of young stars in the likes of Jellson Jabillin, Gabriel Gilbert Daim, Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya and Kimberly Bong. All 16 years old except Kimberly, 15, all of whom took gold at the KL Games.

Jun Hoong was also given the honour to carry the Jalur Gemilang into the National Stadium as one of the flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the SEA Games. She also contributed a gold to the Malaysian contingent by winning the women’s 1m springboard.

“The overall 2017 performance is good.

“My personal next year resolution is for me to stay injury free or at least to maintain my body condition so I can dive and well prepare for upcoming events,” said Jun Hoong.

Jun Hoong has suffered from a long-term back injury but etched her name in history books by becoming Malaysia’s first ever world champion in diving.

Despite carrying a back injury, she upset reigning Olympic champion Ren Qian and Si Yajie for the 10m platform individual gold medal.

Before becoming the world champion, Jun Hoong had indeed a history of injuries. She could not train much due to injuries to her wrist, heel, shoulder and knee, and thus she could not work on strengthening her technique.

Meanwhile Yang ended his career in Malaysia by producing world champions and Olympians.

He coached China’s national team in the 1990s before guiding Malaysia in his first stint here from 2001-2005, during which he laid the foundation for the nation’s rise to become a world power in the sport.

He then left to coach in Australia in 2005 before returning to coach Malaysia in 2008 and has stayed on until now.

His early successes with the national team include guiding Yeoh Ken Nee and Leong Mun Yee to three bronze medals at the Busan Asian Games in 2002, Bryan Nickson Lomas to the 10m platform individual World Junior title in 2004 as well as helping Malaysia emerge overall winners in diving at the 2005 Manila SEA Games.

The results were even better in his second stint as Yang guided Pandelela Rinong-Mun Yee to a historic first medal, a bronze, for Malaysia at the Rome World Championships in 2009. This was followed by three more world championship medals, including Jun Hoong’s gold in Budapest in July.

He also led Malaysia to a first ever medal in the sport, a bronze via Pandelela, at the 2012 Olympics and a silver (Pandelela-Jun Hoong) at the 2016 Olympics.

“At the moment, I still have no job offers. I just want to go back to China and look after my parents (in their 90s). Even with some hiccups, Malaysia has been good to me. I will always love Malaysia,” said Yang whose contract ends today − not being renewed by the National Sports Institute (NSI) due to his “old school coaching methods”.

Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a media statement concluded that Yang had unwittingly allowed a “culture and environment of fear” among the divers. Hence, the ministry decided to cut him loose as “safety comes first”.

While some divers who favour his old school ways tried throwing him a lifeline, detractors will be watching if Yang’s proteges can streamline for Tokyo 2020 with a new coach steeped in sports science, or lose their bearings to become castaways.