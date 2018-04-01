A racing circuit in each state in 10 years, says Khairy

Khairy said motoring sports were popular in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa TANGKAK, April 1 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) targets to build a racing circuit in each state in the next five to 10 years to turn out more young motoring talents to compete at the international level.

Its Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said motoring sports were popular in the country, looking at the number of spectators which rose each year when races are held at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

“As such, KBS is always committed in helping and developing motoring sports in the country,” he said when opening the Tangkak Racing Circuit and 25th Malaysia Cub Prix Championship here today.

He said the government had built racing circuits to support and boost motoring sports and the latest, it would be building the 2.4km, 2,000-capacity Pahang Motoring Sports Circuit in Jengka at a cost of RM40 million this year.

He hoped that the construction of racing circuits nationwide would increase the number of participants in races such as the Cub Prix Championship which is the catalyst to national motoring sport development.

Khairy said the government was also committed to providing motoring sports infrastructure and facilities for the people of Malaysia, and from 2014 to 2018, KBS had allocated RM15 million for a motoring sport development programme in the country.

“KBS is also implementing the National Motor Sports Development Programme in order to find hidden talents and among them is the implementation of the KBS Cub Prix Clinic in 22 locations nationwide, organising the five-round KBS Cub Prix Mini Bike Championship and the 2018 AAM Petronas Cup Prix Malaysia Championship at several selected locations.

“In addition, today, KBS also supports the KBS Wira category at the 25th Malaysian Cub Prix Championship to produce more great riders in the future,” he said. — Bernama