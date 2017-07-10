29th SEA Games torch run in Kuala Kangsar today

KUALA KANGSAR, July 10 — The Kuala Lumpur 2017 (KL2017) torch run held in conjunction with the coming 29th SEA Games, continued in Kuala Kangsar district today, starting from Dataran Pavilion, here.

Kuala Kangsar district officer Mior Muhammad Jamil Mior Zakaria, carrying the torch, began the run at 8.30am, flagged off by Lubuk Merbau assemblyman Datuk Siti Salmah Mat Jusak.

Ending the run about an hour later was Kuala Kangsar Member of Parliament Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid.

Mastura said the choice of Kuala Kangsar as one of the locations for the Sea Games torch run was an honour for the district and the warm response from the local residents showed their patriotic spirit.

She hoped the meaningful event could inspire the young to excel in sports and become national athletes one day.

In Perak, the KL2017 torch run covers the districts of Kerian; Larut, Matang and Selama; Bagan Datuk; Batang Padang; Kuala Kangsar; Lenggong and Gerik from July 6 to 12.

The run is scheduled to end in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 19, marking the start of the 29th SEA Games which will go on until Aug 30.

In Lenggong, about 500 school students and local residents took part in the torch run, with Chenderoh assemblyman Datuk Zainun Mat Noor handing over the torch to Lenggong Member of Parliament Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah at the Kampung Banggol Batu community hall.

Shamsul Anuar and the other participants began the run at 5.20pm and reached the Astaka field at 6.30pm.

He said the torch run could help garner public support for the SEA Games and be sweet memory for all those involved.

Tomorrow, the run continues in the Gerik district. — Bernama