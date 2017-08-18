2017 SEA Games run draws more than 15,000 participants

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The 2017 SEA Games Run, which is held to enliven the Southeast Asian regional biennial meet, has attracted the participation of more than 15,000 people.

It is being held in conjunction with the marathon event of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) involving a distance of 42.195 kilometres (km) which will be flagged off in front of the Palace of Justice at Precinct 3, Putrajaya tomorrow.

“So far, 15,350 participants have come to take their respective registration numbers.

“Based on the number of registrations made on-line and those who had come personally to the office of the FTAAA (Federal Territory Amateur Athletics Association), there are still 500 participants who have yet to collect their registration numbers,” said its treasurer, Syamsul Bani when contacted by Bernama.

The closing date for registration which was supposed to be June 30 was extended to July 27 due to the most encouraging response from the public.

According to Syamsu, out of the total number of participants, 6,000 were for the Men’s and Women’s Open Category involving a distance of 15km while the rest were participants for the Fun Run involving a distance of 5 km.

For the Men’s and Women’s Open category, it is open to local and foreign participants aged 18 and above while the Fun Run category did not specify any age limit.

“The event will be held one hour after the athletes for the marathon event were flagged off,” he said.

There is no cash prize offered for this event, he added.

Every participant who completes the run would be given a SEA Games commemorative medal which was specially designed together with a participation certificate as well as a T-shirt, souvenir bag and a one-day personal accident insurance. — Bernama